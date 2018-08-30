QPR close in on loan deal for Stoke's Geoff Cameron

QPR are edging closer to the loan signing of Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron, according to Sky sources.

The 33-year-old is set to move to Loftus Road after Rangers missed out on Aston Villa's Tommy Elphick, who is currently having a medical at Hull.

Cameron is a USA international who has spent the last six seasons at Stoke, where he still has 12 months of his contract to run.

Rangers boss Steve McClaren has been in the market for a new centre-back, having conceded 13 goals in their first four games.

Cameron spent four years at MLS side Houston Dynamo before joining Stoke in 2012.

He has made 168 appearances for Stoke, 21 of those during last season as Stoke suffered relegation to the Championship.