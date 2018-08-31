Geoff Cameron 'extremely excited' to join QPR

Championship strugglers QPR have signed Geoff Cameron on loan from Stoke for the rest of the season.

The versatile 33-year-old will be in the squad for Saturday's trip to Birmingham, as QPR look to build on their first win of the season, against Wigan last weekend.

Cameron told the QPR website: "I am extremely excited and happy to be here. It's a fresh start and a new beginning for me.

"I decided over the summer that I wanted a change and something new. The boss here (Steve McClaren) has been interested in me before and I'm excited to play for him.

"He wanted me here, which is always a big part. I want to help the team and get us up the table.

"I am the guy that does the dirty work, I am not the flashiest of players. I try to read the game and get the ball to the guys that can score the goals!"

Steve McClaren said: "We were keen to bolster our squad, so I am delighted to bring in a player who can play in any one of three positions - right back, centre back or central midfield.

"But it is not just about his versatility. Geoff has fantastic experience and has spent the last few years playing regularly in the Premier League.

"He has great pedigree, is an international (USA) and will be a valuable asset to the development of our team."