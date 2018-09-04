Aramide Oteh signs new Queens Park Rangers deal

Aramide Oteh will hope to make more first-team appearances this season

Aramide Oteh has signed a new three-year deal at Queens Park Rangers.

His previous contract at the club was due to expire next summer, but he will now stay at Loftus Road until at least the summer of 2021.

The 19-year-old is yet to feature in the QPR first team this season, although scored 16 goals for the U23s last term.

Oteh told the club's website: "I'm very happy. I've found it a great place to be, a great place to learn. I feel like I have progressed a lot thanks to the help of people like Chris Ramsey (technical director) and Les Ferdinand (director of football). They have helped me to develop as a player.

"Now it's all about pushing on to be even better. I've had a taste of first-team football and I want to get back there. I know that I've just got to keep doing what I'm doing with the U23s to hopefully get there again and stay there.

"I want to keep on improving and keep on showing desire and hungriness - I want to show that the manager (Steve McClaren) can trust me."

Oteh began his career in the Tottenham academy before joining QPR in January 2017 on loan and signing onto a permanent contract in May 2017.