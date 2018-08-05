Leicester close in on signing of Rachid Ghezzal from Monaco
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 05/08/18 7:53pm
Leicester City are closing in on the signing of Monaco attacking midfielder Rachid Ghezzal, according to Sky sources.
The Premier League side are believed to have agreed a £10m fee with their Ligue 1 counterparts for the 26-year-old Algeria international.
Ghezzal is understood to have been undertaking a medical at Leicester, and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.
He made 35 appearances for Monaco last season - including four in the Champions League - helping his side to second place in Ligue 1.
Ghezzal is in line to be Claude Puel's fifth signing of the summer as he prepares to take charge of his first full season as Leicester manager.
