Caglar Soyuncu officially confirmed as Leicester player

Defender Caglar Soyuncu has 15 caps for Turkey

Claude Puel has confirmed Caglar Soyuncu is officially a Leicester City player after being granted a work permit by the Home Office.

Leicester City announced on deadline day they had agreed a £19m deal with Bundesliga side Freiburg for the Turkey International.

He passed a medical shortly before the 5pm deadline but has since been waiting for clearance to play in the Premier League.

Puel confirmed Soyuncu is to finally link up with the squad on Thursday evening but will not feature against Wolves on Saturday.

CP on Çağlar Söyüncü: "He is now officially a Leicester City player. He is arriving this evening but will not be match fit for this game."#LeiWol pic.twitter.com/29DXp56EfE — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 16, 2018

"Soyuncu, it is official," Puel said. "He is a Leicester City player and we are going to wish him a good welcome of course.

"He will arrive in the evening today (Thursday). He will not be match fit for this game and after a little injury we will see him come back in the training sessions and we will see when he can be available."

The Frenchman earlier dismissed talk about his future after being installed as the bookmakers favourite to become the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season following the opening-day 2-1 defeat at Manchester United.

2:58 Highlights: Man Utd 2-1 Leicester Highlights: Man Utd 2-1 Leicester

"It's just speculation," he said.

"I can't comment on speculation. I don't bet and I don't do the lottery - it's not my way."