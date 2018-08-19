WATCH: Leicester striker Jamie Vardy sees straight red

0:46 Leicester striker Jamie Vardy sees red Leicester striker Jamie Vardy sees red

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy was shown a straight red card after his crunching challenge on Wolves defender Matt Doherty on Saturday.

The England international was given his marching orders in the 66th minute and he initially got the ball as he flew into the tackle.

However, he could not stop his follow-through, which saw him hammer into the back of Doherty's knee with his studs up.

Referee Mike Dean - who saw the incident from close range - sent him off, meaning he will miss the next three domestic games.

After the game, manager Claude Puel said: "It was not his intention to make a foul and he touched the ball.

"He was enthusiastic and it is a pity. We need now to find a solution to replace him and it will be a good opportunity for another player to show their quality. Perhaps after touching the ball he touches the player. It was not aggressive and he has been unlucky with this tackle."

Hit play on the video above to watch Vardy's tackle and sending off.