Jamie Vardy's England decision helps Leicester, says Claude Puel

1:10 Claude Puel believes Jamie Vardy's decision to step down from England duty is positive news for Leicester Claude Puel believes Jamie Vardy's decision to step down from England duty is positive news for Leicester

Leicester manager Claude Puel believes Jamie Vardy's decision to call time on his international career will benefit the club this season.

Vardy, who won 26 caps and scored seven times, announced he was making way for younger players in the England set-up earlier on Tuesday - but he is open to a return should Gareth Southgate suffer an injury crisis.

Puel said: "I know even when he played for his national team he had good concentration with us. But of course he can prevent some injuries and be more available and continue to give his best for Leicester.

"He can also take a bit more time with his family, because family is important."

The Leicester boss admitted he was sad about Vardy's decision, but said the club must respect his decision.

Vardy has scored seven times in 26 appearances for England

"I have to respect his decision," he added. "It's not a decision from a few days (ago), it's a decision from before. We discussed this; it's the desire of the player.

"He has to feel his future, it's important to respect his feelings. I'm happy for him if he is happy."

England forward Vardy was banned for the visit of his former club Fleetwood in Leicester's second-round Carabao Cup tie on Tuesday.

2:59 Southampton 1-2 Leicester Southampton 1-2 Leicester

Also absent was Harry Maguire, who had been Leicester's hero in their dramatic 2-1 win over Southampton last weekend, when he scored the injury-time winner.

Speaking about the prospect of a new contract for Maguire, Puel said: "For the moment there's nothing to confirm and no possibility to speak about it.

"To repeat, Harry is happy to remain with us, of course. You saw this after his goal, (his celebration) to his club. It's a good feeling for his club and for his teammates; he came back with a good attitude and good spirit, and is happy to enjoy his football with Leicester."