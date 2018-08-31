Leicester loan Bartosz Kapustka to Leuven

Bartosz Kapustka has joined OH Leuven on loan

Leicester midfielder Bartosz Kapustka has joined Belgian side OH Leuven on loan.

The 21-year-old Poland international will spend the remainder of the season with the club managed by former Foxes boss Nigel Pearson, the Premier League club announced on Friday evening.

Kapustka has had a previous loan spell with Freiberg in the German Bundesliga since joining Leicester from Polish side Cracovia in the summer of 2016.

He has made just a handful of first-team appearances for Leicester but has featured regularly for their U23 side.

Leicester said on their website: "Kapustka will be eligible to make his debut for OHL in Saturday's home game against Westerlo, where he could feature alongside fellow Leicester City loanees Elliott Moore and Kamal Sowah."