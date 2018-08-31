Barnsley sign Mike-Steven Bahre on loan from Hannover 96

Mike-Steven Bahre is Daniel Stendel's fifth summer signing

Barnsley have completed the signing of midfielder Mike-Steven Bahre on a season-long loan from German side Hannover 96.

The Tykes also have an option to sign the versatile Bahre on a permanent deal next summer.

Bahre is well known to Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel, who spent a year as head coach of Hannover prior to taking over at the South Yorkshire club in the summer.

Barnsley chief executive Gauthier Ganaye said: "We're really pleased to have signed Mike. He's a player that Daniel [Stendel] mentioned instantly to us when he arrived at the club, so we know how highly he is regarded and the quality he has got.

"Mike has chosen to join us and that's what we need, players who want to be part of this club and help us to achieve our goals. It's a great way to end the window!"