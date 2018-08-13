Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds promotion talk too early

Marcelo Bielsa will not be drawn on Leeds' chances of returning to the Premier League

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has dismissed talk of his side being the new favourites for promotion to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire club have made an impressive start to their Championship campaign under Bielsa, who took over in the summer, beating Stoke and Derby to move into second place behind Middlesbrough.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against Bolton, Bielsa said it is too early to make assumptions.

"If you think that we are favourites to go up, we have only played two games so far," he said. "We shouldn't trust this kind of affirmation because we've played only two games.

"Two games are not enough to make conclusions on the team. We all know that. And you know that.

"You ask me a question but you don't believe in it.

4:50 Derby 1-4 Leeds Derby 1-4 Leeds

"We can't draw perspective after playing just 5 per cent of the Championship. Less than 5 per cent.

"You ask me a question but I'm sure you don't share the concept that gives substance to the question because you have on one side the hope that comes from the fans and on the other side we have to make an analysis, you and me.

"I don't know if my answer is a good one."

Bielsa confirmed that he will be making wholesale changes for the Carabao Cup tie at Elland Road but teenager Jamie Shackleton, who has just signed a new three-year contract, is set to feature.

Jamie Shackleton signs his new Leeds contract (pic courtesy LUFC)

Speaking about the 18-year-old committing himself to Leeds less than 48 hours after making his league debut as a substitute in the 4-1 win over Derby, Bielsa added: "The most difficult thing in football is to anticipate what is going to happen.

"One of the biggest attractions of this game is that what we forecast many times does not happen. But having said that that I think Shackleton has many skills to be a successful player.

"The most important thing he has is a maturity that does not correspond to his age."