Leeds defender Laurens De Bock joins Belgian side K.V Oostende on loan

Leeds defender Laurens De Bock has joined Belgian side K.V Oostende on a season-long loan deal.

De Bock will spend the remainder of the 2018-19 season with the Jupiler Pro League side.

The 25-year-old joined Leeds from Club Brugge and went on to make seven appearances for the club.

Leeds have wished De Bock the best of luck during his loan spell, in which he is hoped to pick up frequent first-team opportunities.

It marks a second outgoing at Elland Road, after Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi also sealed a loan move to Bundesliga 2 side SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

Ideguchi joined Leeds in January 2017 from J. League side Gamba Osaka, but immediately went to Cultural Leonesa on loan and is yet to make a first-team appearance.