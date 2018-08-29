Leeds United loan striker Caleb Ekuban to Trabzonspor
By Matthew Treadwell
Last Updated: 29/08/18 3:49pm
Leeds striker Caleb Ekuban has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a season-long loan.
The 24-year-old scored two goals in 21 appearances last season after joining from Italian side Chievo in July 2017.
Ekuban has not featured for United since Marcelo Bielsa's arrival as head coach and he will now look to reestablish himself abroad.
Trabzonspor finished fifth in the Super Lig last season and are ninth in this season's table after the opening three matches.
