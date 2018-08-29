Leeds United loan striker Caleb Ekuban to Trabzonspor

Caleb Ekuban has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan

Leeds striker Caleb Ekuban has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old scored two goals in 21 appearances last season after joining from Italian side Chievo in July 2017.

📰 | Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban has completed a move to Trabzonspor on a season-long loan deal — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 29, 2018

Ekuban has not featured for United since Marcelo Bielsa's arrival as head coach and he will now look to reestablish himself abroad.

Leeds vs M'boro Live on

Trabzonspor finished fifth in the Super Lig last season and are ninth in this season's table after the opening three matches.

Watch Leeds v Middlesbrough on Friday. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event at 7pm.