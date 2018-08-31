Taylor Moore joins Southend from Bristol City on loan

Taylor Moore has joined Southend on loan

Bristol City defender Taylor Moore has joined Southend on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old joined the Robins on a three-year contract from French side RC Lens in 2016, before loan spells at Bury and Cheltenham Town.

Moore, who has represented England at youth level, has been assigned the No 23 shirt at Southend.

Blues boss Chris Powell told the club's official website: "Taylor had a good loan at Cheltenham last season, he's a player I coached at England U17 level a number of years ago and we know he can play centre back, but he's also played at right-back and left-back.

"With losing Harry Lennon and losing Harry Kyprianou and Jason Demetriou to international duty in September, October and November, we need to make sure we've got enough players to see us through not only the league games but the Checkatrade Trophy and FA Cup.

"It's an important area. You need players that want to head the ball and want to defend, and Taylor is certainly that. I'm sure he will get game time and will help us perform and win games over the next few months.

"He's fighting fit, he's been involved in the first team at Bristol City this season in the squad, and I'm sure he will get game time with us as we try to push on."

Southend face Charlton on Saturday, following their 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers.