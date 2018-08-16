Luton Town CEO asks fans to stop chanting Tommy Robinson's name

Luton Town fans have been asked to stop singing about Tommy Robinson, the former EDL leader, by the club's chief executive

The chief executive of Luton Town FC has urged fans to stop chanting the name of far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

A small number of supporters of the League One side have allegedly chanted the name of Luton-born former English Defence League (EDL) leader at their last two away fixtures.

Luton's chief executive, Gary Sweet, put out a statement on the club's official website saying the behaviour was "hugely disappointing".

He said their away game at West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night was "blemished, for the second away game running, by hearing the chanting the name of a political figurehead by a small number of Hatters supporters".

"This is hugely disappointing for us, as a board, because the individual in question wasn't playing or involved in the squad or staff," said Mr Sweet.

He said the club "absolutely accept and respect the fact that everybody holds their own independent opinions and values, but we politely ask for you to temporarily overlook those views for a couple of hours or so when attending Luton Town matches in future".

He added that any sort of prejudice "can and should be left for another day" and that embracing difference was "characteristic of 'being Lutonian'."