League One round-up: Joey Barton claims first Fleetwood win

Last Updated: 11/08/18 7:03pm

Fleetwood Town's Paddy Madden celebrates scoring his side's second goal
Joey Barton claimed his first win as Fleetwood manager with a 2-0 Sky Bet League One victory at Oxford.

Summer signing Ched Evans fired Fleetwood ahead with his first goal since December 2016 and Paddy Madden settled matters with a late penalty. There was also a first for Accrington at Bristol Rovers as Sean McConville's double gave Stanley a historic win.

Barnsley are the early pace-setters after beating Bradford 2-0 to hold top spot on goal difference. The points were sealed by Tom Bradshaw's diving header and Victor Adeboyejo's close-range finish.

Doncaster, Peterborough, Gillingham and Portsmouth also have 100 per cent records after two games.

Grant McCann's Doncaster beat Wycombe 3-0, Peterborough trailed to Ian Henderson's 17th-minute penalty at Rochdale, but bounced back to comfortably win 4-1 and Gillingham fought back to beat Burton 3-1.

Portsmouth won 2-1 at Blackpool as former Derry forward Ronan Curtis scored his first goals in English football. Curtis struck after nine and 59 minutes to heap more misery on a Blackpool side rocked by the midweek departure of manager Gary Bowyer.

Sunderland are sixth after drawing 1-1 at Luton. Josh Maya scored for the second successive game on the stroke of half-time, but Matty Pearson equalised for the Hatters.

Charlton overcame Shrewsbury 2-1, with Karlan Ahearne-Grant claiming an injury-time winner. Lenell John-Lewis equalised for the Shrews seven minutes from time after Lyle Taylor had put Charlton ahead just after the hour-mark.

There were 1-1 draws between Plymouth and Southend and Scunthorpe and Walsall. Graham Carey put Plymouth ahead from the spot, but Jason Demetriou also converted a penalty for Southend.

Zeli Ismail's penalty gave Walsall a share of the spoils after Lee Novak's first goal of the season, while AFC Wimbledon and Coventry fought out a goalless draw in south-west London.

