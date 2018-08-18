League One round-up: Portsmouth and Peterborough maintain perfect start

Kenny Jackett's Portsmouth maintained their 100 per cent start on Saturday

Portsmouth and Peterborough maintained their 100 per cent starts in Sky Bet League One this season with home wins on Saturday against Oxford and Luton respectively.

Pompey triumphed 4-1, with Gareth Evans - having had a first-half penalty saved by Jonathan Mitchell - opening the scoring three minutes after the break, and a Rob Dickie own goal doubling the advantage.

Jamal Lowe then netted twice either side of Jack Whatmough's own goal to wrap up the third win from three league games for Kenny Jackett's side and condemn Oxford to their third defeat.

Jason Cummings was another man to notch a brace as Peterborough defeated Luton 3-1, with all of Posh's goals coming in the first half.

While Peterborough lead the table and Portsmouth are second, Barnsley are third on seven points after they were held to a 0-0 draw at Oakwell by AFC Wimbledon.

1:34 Portsmouth 4-1 Oxford Portsmouth 4-1 Oxford

Walsall are fourth on the same number of points as the Tykes after they ended Gillingham's 100 per cent start by beating them 2-1 at home, with Morgan Ferrier and Isaiah Osbourne scoring for the Saddlers before the break and Tom Eaves reducing the deficit in stoppage time.

Fleetwood were denied a maiden home win under Joey Barton as Ian Henderson headed in his second goal of the match deep into stoppage time to secure Rochdale a 2-2 draw at Highbury Stadium.

Burton registered their first points since dropping into the division as Liam Boyce's strike secured them a 1-0 home win over Doncaster, who had won each of the previous two games.

Bristol Rovers also got off the mark with a 2-1 win at Wycombe, with James Clarke and Tony Craig scoring early on for the Pirates and Scott Kashket hitting back for the home side in the final 10 minutes.

And Shrewsbury have their first point of the season following a 0-0 home draw with Blackpool.

Elsewhere, Jordan Clark's effort earned Accrington a 1-1 draw at home against Charlton, who had taken the lead through Karlan Grant, headers from Tom Hopper and Simon Cox saw Southend beat Bradford 2-0 at home, and Coventry defeated Plymouth 1-0 at the Ricoh Arena.

Sunderland face Scunthorpe on Sunday.