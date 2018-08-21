League One round-up: Portsmouth and Peterborough win again

Kenny Jackett's Portsmouth beat Bristol Rovers 2-1

Peterborough and Portsmouth both maintained their 100 per cent record with late winners, retaining the top two places in Sky Bet League One.

Posh looked to have settled on a goalless draw at Charlton until an 89th-minute penalty award changed the game. Jason Cummings took the responsibility and successfully converted to keep his side at the summit.

Pompey also left it late against Bristol Rovers, Gareth Evans' opener having been cancelled out by a Chris Lines penalty in the 76th minute.

But Lines was sent off for a bad challenge just moments later, inviting the visitors on and leading to Ronan Curtis' decisive effort three minutes from time. Barnsley had been threatening to leapfrog the pair after Kieffer Moore's hat-trick saw them to a 4-0 thrashing of Rochdale.

Walsall also kept their unbeaten run in tact with a comfortable 3-1 defeat of AFC Wimbledon.

Oxford twice gave up the lead against Accrington as they made it four defeats in a row. Gavin Whyte and Marcus Browne put the home team ahead either side of Cameron Norman beating his own 'keeper. Billy Kee was the match-winner, levelling up just after an hour then slotting the winner from the penalty spot.

Luton landed their first win, 2-0 over Southend, as Elliott Lee and Danny Hylton settled things early. Blackpool won by the same scoreline against visiting Coventry, Mark Cullen and Joe Dodoo on target.

Plymouth looked on course to see off Wycombe after Freddie Ladabo's neat early chip, but Matthew Bloomfield rescued a 1-1 draw for the away team.

Doncaster and Shrewsbury ground out a 0-0 draw, while Jack Payne claimed the only goal for Bradford against Burton.

Gillingham host Sunderland and Fleetwood travel to Scunthorpe on Wednesday night.