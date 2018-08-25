WATCH: Luton's horrendous mix-up

0:18 Luton's horrendous mix-up Luton's horrendous mix-up

Luton keeper James Shea was left red faced after Lee Angol was gifted Shrewsbury's second goal, because of his bizarre mistake.

Shea appeared to think it was a free-kick and dropped the ball at his feet, only for Angol to collect it and round him before scoring to put the Shrews 2-1 up.

Luckily for Shea, though, his blushes were spared as his team-mates found two goals that saw Luton secure a 3-2 victory at Kenilworth Road.

