WATCH: Luton's horrendous mix-up

Last Updated: 25/08/18 9:33pm
Luton's horrendous mix-up
Luton's horrendous mix-up

Luton keeper James Shea was left red faced after Lee Angol was gifted Shrewsbury's second goal, because of his bizarre mistake.

Shea appeared to think it was a free-kick and dropped the ball at his feet, only for Angol to collect it and round him before scoring to put the Shrews 2-1 up.

Luckily for Shea, though, his blushes were spared as his team-mates found two goals that saw Luton secure a 3-2 victory at Kenilworth Road.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to see Luton goalkeeper James Shea's horrendous mix-up

