League One round-up: Peterborough victory sends them two points clear

Peterborough are two points clear at the top of Sky Bet League One

Peterborough extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League One with a 3-2 win at Southend through a late goal from substitute Ivan Toney.

Matt Godden put Posh in front after 32 minutes and his second just before the hour mark had the visitors in control.

However, Tom Hopper reduced the deficit after 63 minutes, and Stephen McLaughlin hauled the Shrimpers level with 15 minutes left. Toney, though, snatched all three points when he scored from close range after 87 minutes.

New Bradford manager David Hopkin saw his side blow a 2-0 lead as Blackpool scored three times in the final six minutes to snatch a dramatic victory at Bloomfield Road.

Second-placed Portsmouth came from behind to draw 1-1 at home against Shrewsbury. Barnsley, who are third, conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1 against Walsall at Oakwell. It also finished 1-1 between Sunderland and Fleetwood at the Stadium of Light.

At the other end of the table, goalkeeper Matt Macey made two stunning saves during the second half to help bottom side Plymouth claim a deserved point from a goalless draw at Bristol Rovers in Saturday's early kick-off.

Billy Kee's late penalty earned Accrington a 1-1 home draw against Burton. New permanent Charlton boss Lee Bowyer saw his side beat Wycombe 3-2 at The Valley.

Doncaster beat Luton 2-1 and Joe Pigott's goal on 52 minutes was enough to give AFC Wimbledon a 1-0 win at

Gillingham. Scunthorpe and Rochdale played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.