Paul Heckingbottom favourite for Scunthorpe managerial role

Paul Heckingbottom could return to management with Scunthorpe

Paul Heckingbottom has emerged as the early favourite to replace Nick Daws as Scunthorpe manager, Sky Sports News understands.

Daws was sacked by the League One club on Friday morning after winning just one of their first four games of the 2018-19 campaign.

His side was thrashed 5-0 at home by Fleetwood Town on Wednesday, with his departure coming less than 36 hours later.

Sky Sports News understands Steve Cotterill was also approached by Scunthorpe over the vacancy but is not likely to take over at Glanford Park.

Heckingbottom has been in the managerial ranks since 2015, when he had the first of two caretaker spells at Barnsley before eventually taking over on a permanent basis.

The 41-year-old moved on to Leeds United in February, but only lasted four months in that role before being replaced by Marcelo Bielsa.