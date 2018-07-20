Jack Colback rejoins Nottingham Forest on season-long loan

Jack Colback (R) has returned to the City Ground

Jack Colback has rejoined Sky Bet Championship side Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan from Newcastle.

Sky sources reported last week that Colback was in talks to return to the City Ground after spending the second half of last season at Forest.

Colback made 16 appearances for Aitor Karana's side last term, scoring one goal.

Forest have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Newcastle-born midfielder Colback is a graduate of the Sunderland academy. He made 135 appearances on Wearside before becoming the first player in more than 15 years to move directly from Sunderland to Newcastle.

The 27-year-old has a year left to run on his contract at Newcastle.

Colback is Forest boss Karanka's seventh signing of the summer following the acquisitions of Costel Pantilimon, Jack Robinson, Joao Carvalho, Diogo Goncalves, El Hilal Soudani and Lewis Grabban.