Gary Bowyer steps down as Blackpool manager

Gary Bowyer has left Blackpool

Gary Bowyer has stepped down as Blackpool manager after two years in charge at Bloomfield Road.

The 47-year-old former Blackburn boss is the first league manager to leave his post this season.

Bowyer's assistant, Terry McPhillips, will take charge of the team on an interim basis.

Bowyer said in a statement "It has been a pleasure to manage Blackpool Football Club over the past two years and there are many people I wish to express my thanks to.

"Firstly, all the staff at the club who continue to go above and beyond to support the team. The players, whose efforts and commitment have played a massive part in achieving promotion in the 2016/17 season and gaining a top half finish in League One last season.

"To my football staff, your support, loyalty and incredible work ethic has been fantastic, your willingness to go that extra mile for the good of the club will never be forgotten.

"I'm extremely grateful to the board for giving me the opportunity to manage such a historic football club and finally, I would like to thank the supporters, your unbelievable passion and support of both the team and myself will stay with me forever.

"I wish Blackpool Football Club all the best for this coming season and every success in the future."

