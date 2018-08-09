Anthony Gerrard joins Carlisle United after Oldham contract is terminated

Anthony Gerrard's Oldham contract was terminated for gross misconduct

Anthony Gerrard has signed for Carlisle United after Oldham terminated his contract for gross misconduct.

The 32-year-old signed a deal with the Cumbrians until January after Oldham confirmed the cancellation of his contract on Thursday 'due to gross misconduct arising from certain social media posts which brought the club into disrepute'.

"In accordance with his deal and the Football League procedure, he [Gerrard] had 14 days to appeal the decision. No appeal was lodged," a club statement read.

"As a result his contract with the club has now ended."

Gerrard joined Oldham in 2016 and initially rejected a new contract but, after spending half a season without a club, he began training with the Latics once again.

He later signed a two-and-a-half-year contract in January 2017.