Graham Potter says Swansea need to 'wrestle back' their belief

Swansea manager Graham Potter is determined to bring a positive atmosphere back to the Liberty Stadium as he prepares for his first competitive game in charge of the club.

The Swans travel to face Sheffield United on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football, in their first game back in the Sky Bet Championship following relegation from the Premier League last season.

Potter replaced Carlos Carvalhal as Swansea manager during the summer and the former Ostersund boss says he is working hard to bring belief back to his squad.

When asked if supporters could hope for an immediate return to the top flight, Potter said: "I think that would be nice, of course.

"Everybody is the same. Everybody is dreaming about the Premier League, but we need to understand where we are now.

"The situation we have been in the last few years, has left us in the position we're in now. We have to try and get the belief back. We've probably had too long struggling and too much negativity.

"We need to try and wrestle that back."

Potter led Ostersund from the fourth tier of Swedish football to the top division during his eight-year spell in charge, while he also guided the club to the last 32 of the 2017-18 Europa League.

The 43-year-old believes he has nothing to prove as he prepares to make his managerial bow in English football.

"I don't look at it in that way," said Potter. "It is not about me as a coach; it is about Swansea City as a team.

"We need to make sure as a team we are ready to play. We're trying to improve every day, every game. This is the first step of our journey together and we hope it's a positive one."

Potter expects Alfie Mawson's proposed move to Fulham to be completed in the coming days.

Mawson had a medical with the Premier League club on Tuesday ahead of a £15m move to Craven Cottage.

"As far as I know it's gone through," said Potter. "The clubs are finalising things but I've been planning for him not to be with us for a few weeks now."