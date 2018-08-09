Swansea defender Jordi Amat joins Rayo Vallecano

Amat spent last season on loan at Real Betis

Swansea defender Jordi Amat has joined Rayo Vallecano for an undisclosed fee.

Amat played for Swansea for five seasons, spending the last on loan with Real Betis.

He signed for the Swans in 2013 and made 72 appearances for the club.

Rayo Vallecano have just been promoted into La Liga, and Amat spent a season on loan with them during the 2012/13 season when he was with Espanyol.