Swansea Supporters Trust slams Deadline Day activity

Swansea City Supporters Trust has slammed the club's owners, saying they have left boss Graham Potter with a "wafer-thin playing squad".

Federico Fernandez, Jordan Ayew, Jordi Amat and Sam Clucas all left the Liberty City Stadium on Deadline Day, bringing the total number of departures this summer to 12.

The Swans have also signed five new players as they look to bounce back from Premier League relegation and avoid an extended stay in the Sky Bet Championship, however fans do not feel they have done enough.

Swansea have only spent in the region of £8m on new additions, despite bringing in more than £46m in transfer fees from outgoing players.

The statement read: "While the loan window remains open and we remain hopeful of new additions, the events of deadline day leave the club with a wafer-thin playing squad.

"Given the mass exodus of senior players, it is not unreasonable to expect that some of that money would have been reinvested into new additions to give Graham Potter the best chance of success.

"Our Supporter Director will be making these feelings known to the rest of the club's board and seeking assurances that the playing squad will not be further eviscerated in an attempt to cut costs and that new players will be brought in.

Sam Clucas moved to Stoke on Deadline Day in £6m deal

"While we fully appreciate that there would be a need to cut costs following relegation from the Premier League, this should have been coupled with a proactive transfer policy to bring in players to replace those who have left.

"It is worth remembering of course that our relegation from the Premier League was a direct result of similarly poor transfer dealings over the last three years or so by the club's previous and current owners.

"We had hoped that the restructuring of recruitment that the club announced meant that we would see a far more constructive and proactive transfer window this time around.

"That clearly hasn't happened and the focus has been on moving players out with insufficient regard for ensuring we have a squad equipped to be as competitive as possible."

Swansea Transfers

In

Yan Dhanda - Liverpool - Free

Joel Asoo - Sunderland - £2m

Barrie McKay - Nottingham Forest - Undisclosed

Besant Celina - Manchester City - £4m

Declan John - Rangers - £800k

Out

Lukasz Fabianski - West Ham - £7m

Roque Mesa - Sevilla - £8m

Kenji Gore - Nacional Madeira - Free

Kyle Bartley - West Brom - £4m

Alfie Mawson - Fulham - £15m

Sam Clucas - Stoke - £6m

Federico Fernandez - Newcastle United - £6m

Jordi Amat - Rayo Vallecano - Undisclosed fee