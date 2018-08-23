Millwall set to complete record deal for Tom Bradshaw

Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw is close to sealing his move to Millwall

Millwall are close to completing the signing of striker Tom Bradshaw from Barnsley, according to Sky sources.

Bradshaw will join the Lions on an initial loan deal with the move being made permanent in January for a fee in excess of £1m.

The fee will surpass Millwall's current transfer record which has stood since 1989, when they signed forward Paul Goddard from Derby for £800,000.

Sky sources understand Bradshaw has passed a medical and is tying up the formalities on his move to The Den.

The 26-year-old will become manager Neil Harris' fifth signing of the summer transfer window and bolster a strikeforce that already contains Lee Gregory, Steve Morison and Tom Elliot.

Millwall manager Neil Harris has been keen to strengthen his forward line before the August 31 deadline

Millwall were keen to bring Bradshaw to the club earlier in the summer, but failed to agree a deal with Barnsley.

Bradshaw scored 12 goals in 43 matches for Barnsley last season but was unable to prevent them from suffering relegation to Sky Bet League One.

He has featured five times this season, scoring in Barnsley's 2-0 victory away at Bradford on August 11.