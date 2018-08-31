Millwall sign Ryan Leonard on loan from Sheffield United ahead of record-fee permanent deal

Ryan Leonard has made five appearances for the Blades this season

Millwall have completed the loan signing of midfielder Ryan Leonard from Sheffield United ahead of a club-record permanent deal in January.

The 26-year-old has agreed a long-term contract with the Lions and will sign in the winter transfer window for a sum in excess of the club-record fee paid to sign Tom Bradshaw from Barnsley earlier this month, which was more than £1m.

Millwall currently sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship having registered one win, two draws and two defeats in their opening five matches.

Leonard joined Sheffield United from Southend in January, despite interest from Millwall, and went on to feature 13 times last season as the Blades finished in 10th place.

He will not be available for Saturday's clash with Swansea at The Den, but boss Neil Harris is excited to see what he can add to the squad after the season's first international break.

Harris said: "He is very much your modern day player. He's athletic, has a great mentality, and is a winner. Ryan's a really good lad.

"Having shared a dressing room with him when he was a young lad coming through and I was a senior player at Southend, I know the make-up of him mentally.

"Ryan will be something slightly different to what we have got. He's a player we have tracked in two transfer windows before this one. So not only have I been in the same team as him, I've also watched him as a coach and as a manager and admired his quality. I'm really pleased to get it over the line."