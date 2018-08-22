Crewe boss Dave Artell promises travelling fans refund after 6-0 loss at Colchester

0:36 Crewe manager David Artell was furious with his side's display at Colchester Crewe manager David Artell was furious with his side's display at Colchester

Crewe Alexandra boss Dave Artell has promised his players will refund fans who travelled to Essex for Tuesday's 6-0 defeat at Colchester.

The Railwaymen started their 2018-19 campaign with a 6-0 win at home to Morecambe, but that is their only success so far this season and Tuesday night proved a forgettable one for Artell's side.

They conceded three goals in each half and Artell said their performance had been "utterly unacceptable" before putting the onus on his players to refund supporters.

"It was embarrassing and I am not going to dress anything up," Artell said.

"We were awful and we will sort the fans out. The players will pay out of their own pockets for their match tickets because they deserve great credit for coming down here to support us.

"We will refund them because they do not deserve to pay for that. It isn't a great gesture, it's the minimum requirement.

"They will be in tomorrow [Wednesday] morning regardless of what time we get back, 3am whatever. I will be the first at the gate and they cannot be a minute late.

"That performance is unacceptable in every way and if I could have subbed nine of them at half-time I would have.

"Harry Pickering is 19 years old, he has given everything he had and gave it a real good go and has left the pitch upset because he is injured and cannot carry on, that is what it's about. Some of the others can learn from him.

"It is the worst I've ever felt as a manager by a long way."