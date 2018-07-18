Bradford target Huddersfield winger Sean Scannell

Sean Scannell is close to joining Bradford City

Bradford are in talks with Huddersfield over the permanent signing of Sean Scannell, according to Sky sources.

The 27-year old spent the first half of last season on loan at Burton Albion, where he made 19 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship club.

Scannell has made 172 appearances for Huddersfield since joining from Crystal Palace in 2012.

However, the winger failed to make a single appearance for the Tykes in their debut season in the Premier League.

Bradford manager Michael Collins has already signed the likes of Hope Akpan, Anthony O'Connor and Richard O'Donnell as he prepares for his first season in charge of the Bantams.