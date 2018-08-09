Nottingham Forest sign Huddersfield's Michael Hefele
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 09/08/18 4:05pm
Nottingham Forest have completed the permanent signing of Huddersfield defender Michael Hefele.
The German has signed a three-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship club
The two clubs entered advanced talks for the 27-year-old on Deadline Day, before reaching an agreement.
Hefele joined Huddersfield in 2016, and was a key part of the side which achieved promotion to the Premier League.
It is understood QPR also expressed an interest in taking Hefele on loan, though Forest made their move and acted quickly to finalise the deal.
The player has appeared 39 times for Huddersfield, scoring on three occasions.
