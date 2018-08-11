David Wagner: Huddersfield 'tried everything' against Chelsea

3:48 Wagner: Players tried everything Wagner: Players tried everything

Huddersfield boss David Wagner felt his side 'tried everything' in their 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea, but accepts the result was deserved.

The home side had no answer to Chelsea at the John Smith's Stadium as goals from N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Pedro gave Maurizio Sarri a winning start to life in the Premier League.

"It was a disappointing afternoon," said Wagner. "I think if we play Chelsea at home most people would expect us to concede a defeat, which we've got, and at the end it was a deserved defeat. But I think we did have a lot of unlucky situations.

"We played well. The players have shown commitment, desire, passion and created chances. We hit the bar twice - once when we were 1-0 down after conceding a very unlucky goal from a deflection.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

"It was Chelsea's first chance more or less out of nothing and then we conceded the penalty, where we clearly made a big mistake. You can't do that against Chelsea because they will hurt you, and that's exactly what they did.

"Second half the boys tried everything. They left everything on the pitch, but Chelsea showed their strength and that's why we lost."

However, Wagner denied suggestions his players had shown their opponents too much respect.

"In the first half we started on the front foot, where we really wanted to be active," he said. "We kept them away from our goal and as I said they scored out of nothing.

"We had the chance for the equaliser, but we hit the underside of the bar and this is what happens. They were very clinical.

Man City vs Huddsf'ld Live on

"They had four or five chances and scored three goals and we were not able to use our chances. Chelsea were strong today, but I don't think we've shown too much respect. We really wanted to get something out of this game."

Next up for Huddersfield is a daunting trip to take on champions Manchester City at the Etihad a week on Sunday, a match you can see live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"If you want to get something out of these games, you have to be at your very best," said Wagner.

"The boys have done well today - not perfect, but well. We made too many mistakes and you have to be clinical and use your chances.

"I've seen the spirit, attitude and togetherness we need for our season. That's enough for me to be confident for this Premier League season, if we keep it up."