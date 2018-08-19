David Wagner admits Huddersfield 'expected nothing' from Manchester City defeat after thrashing

4:36 David Wagner admits Manchester City were far too good David Wagner admits Manchester City were far too good

David Wagner admitted he expected nothing from Huddersfield's 6-1 loss at Manchester City - but still had issues with his side's defending.

Huddersfield were outclassed as the Premier League champions romped to victory courtesy of a hat-trick from Sergio Aguero, an own goal, and one each from David Silva and Gabriel Jesus.

And having been beaten on their own patch 3-0 by Chelsea last weekend, manager Wagner admitted he had lived in hope, rather than expectation, of having any points on the board at the end of their opening two games.

"In the end, it wasn't a tactical decision which decided the game, it was just the quality we faced today," he said. "With the problems we had before the game, it didn't make it easy for us and we have to say congratulations to City for a great performance, we were not good enough today.

Sergio Aguero netted a hat-trick in a dominant display for City

"For us now, the season starts. We hoped for more out of these two games, we could not expect more from these two games even if we didn't want to have a heavy defeat like today, but now the season starts.

"We're focused, we won't get too upset from this result, the good thing is we had this last season where we lost heavy defeats and the character of this group is to move forward."

Aaron Mooy was one of three absentees from their opening-day defeat, having missed the game to join his wife who went into labour on Saturday night.

Wagner said: "We haven't heard anything yet from Aaron Mooy, hopefully everything goes to plan and will be okay for him."