Huddersfield's David Wagner rants about clean-sheet statistics

2:38 David Wagner ranted for almost three minutes about how statistics can be manipulated after a journalist accused the team of a slow start to the season David Wagner ranted for almost three minutes about how statistics can be manipulated after a journalist accused the team of a slow start to the season

Huddersfield's David Wagner has played down the club's Premier League clean-sheet record after a journalist irked him on the subject.

Wagner's team are one of seven top-flight clubs still seeking their first win of the season and one reporter at a press conference pointed out the Terriers have only kept four clean sheets in their last 17 league matches.

Huddersfield lost 3-0 at home to Chelsea on the opening day, were thumped 6-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad and then drew 0-0 with newly-promoted Cardiff at the John Smith's Stadium last week.

"With stats, you can look on them how you like," Wagner explained in a tongue-in-cheek rant.

"If we speak about one clean sheet in three [this season] that's a stat as well that is true. That is better.

"If you ask me if I am happy with this [clean sheet record], no, I am not, but does it mean we have to change anything? Do we have to overthink? Panic? No, absolutely not."

2:57 Huddersfield earned their first point of the season last week at home to Cardiff Huddersfield earned their first point of the season last week at home to Cardiff

Wagner did, however, concede that his side must improve ahead of Saturday's trip to Everton.

"We know what we have to improve," Wagner said. "There is no doubt. This is what we will do and work on."

"We will see how we feel after Saturday's game. We will work for it. We will fight for it.

"In the Premier League for us it is always the case that we like to go forward and score goals and create opportunities.

"Sometimes more, sometimes less. It depends on the quality of opposition we face.

"We are aware we have not scored many goals in the past but we have another opportunity on Saturday."

Huddersfield will be without midfielder Jonathan Hogg, who was sent off in the draw with Cardiff, as well as goalkeeper Ben Hamer who picked up a knee injury in the same match.

However, Wagner claims Everton have their own problems after Richarlison saw red in last week's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on top of a hefty injury list including captain Phil Jagielka and midfield duo Idrissa Gueye and Bernard.

Richarlison was sent off in Everton's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth last week

"It looks like [Everton] have their problems as well with players who are doubtful," he said.

"We will show every respect but it's all about us. We have to perform better and do our homework."

Everton boss Marco Silva has led the Toffees to an unbeaten start in the Premier League but Wagner played down his success, claiming it is still "early days" for the Portuguese who succeeded Sam Allardyce in May.

Wagner said: "Even for him it's early days. He's done some good business as we have seen.

"He has a big squad. He has a good squad. He has done good jobs in the past so credit to him.

"We will try and cause him and Everton problems."

0:31 Huddersfield's Mathias Jorgensen insists there is no panic at the club Huddersfield's Mathias Jorgensen insists there is no panic at the club

When asked if Huddersfield face more pressure than last season - their first campaign back in the top flight since 1972 - Wagner claimed it "makes no sense" to compare the two.

He said: "There is no pressure more than last season. We feel the same pressure. I feel more excitement!

"It makes no sense to compare last season's start because we have played different opponents.

"It does not help you to overthink this situation. It only helps to be focused on the next match.

"Last season we beat Manchester United at home. That meant nothing in terms of whether or not we stayed up."