Huddersfield boss David Wagner delighted with 'defensive organisation' in draw at Everton

David Wagner was impressed by how his side acquitted themselves at Goodison Park

David Wagner praised his players after Huddersfield earned a second point of the season in a battling 1-1 draw at Everton.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin cancelled out Philip Billing's opener at Goodison Park, but the visitors were the better side and limited their hosts to very few opportunities of sealing all three points.

The draw extended Huddersfield's run without an away win against Everton to 15 games, stretching back to September 1937 - but Wagner acknowledges this was a point gained after seeing his team carry out his instructions to perfection.

The German said: "An away point in the Premier League is always good, especially at Everton which is a difficult place to come.

"But it's a deserved point due to our defensive organisation and the effort from the players in this game was great. They worked their socks off.

"We wanted to limit their inside passes and also overload the wings and I think it worked. Unfortunately, we were unable to hold the lead for longer from an excellent set-play."

Indeed, Huddersfield carried the greater goal threat in the second period as Steve Mounie stung the palms of Jordan Pickford from just outside the area before blazing over shortly afterwards.

Wagner believes his side were good value for their point on Merseyside

Cenk Tosun then headed over after Kurt Zouma had played the ball back across the area from a corner as Huddersfield, despite some apparent time-wasting tactics towards the end, clung on for a draw.

While they are still awaiting their first win of the season, they will leave Merseyside much the happier of the two teams.

Wagner added: "They were forced into shots from distances and headers. It's always easy to work on things in theory, in a room and on the training pitch, but under the circumstances to deliver at Goodison is not easy.

"I'm really proud that they've brought my ideas alive with the right attitude. I'm really pleased they've done this and it's a well-deserved point."