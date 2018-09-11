Huddersfield Town announce new £20m training-ground plans

5:27 Huddersfield Town unveil £20m training ground plans Huddersfield Town unveil £20m training ground plans

Huddersfield Town have revealed plans to invest up to £20m on redeveloping the club's Canalside training ground.

The Terriers are aiming to refurbish their training complex, which is located less than a mile away from the John Smith's Stadium, to meet "the highest of Premier League standards" by the start of the 2020-2021 season.

Redevelopment plans include a brand new building for the first team which will contain a new hydrotherapy suite, gymnasiums, medical facilities, an analysis centre and changing rooms.

The clubs' official website said: "The redevelopment represents a major investment in the club's facilities and the community, with an estimated £15m to £20m committed to the project by chairman Dean Hoyle and the board of directors.

"The new plans, which are timetabled to be completed in time for the 2020/21 pre-season, will create a new level of elite sports environment for Huddersfield Town's first team and academy."

The Canalside Training Complex is located less than a mile from the 24,500-seater John Smith's Stadium

A new floodlit, undersoil-heated pitch will be initially put in before work starts on the other new facilities.

The Yorkshire club, who were promoted to English football's top flight for the first time since 1972, have been based at the Canalside site since moving from Storthes Hall in 2011.

Huddersfield's chief executive Julian Winter said: "This represents a very significant investment from the chairman and the football club in turning PPG Canalside into an elite sports environment.

"We're a club that prides itself on developing players and this state-of-the-art training complex will be a huge asset to the technical staff in that goal."