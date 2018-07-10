Brighton closing in on Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Percy Tau

Percy Tau has been capped 12 times by South Africa

Brighton are close to signing playmaker Percy Tau from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns released a statement on Monday in which their president "gave instructions to the management to finalise the deal".

The 24-year-old is now free to take a medical and discuss personal terms with the club, however, he will need a work permit.

Tau, who has been capped 12 times by South Africa, was named Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Year in 2018 after a season in which he scored 11 goals in 30 league appearances.

He had refused to report for training in recent weeks in an attempt to get the deal done, but the club's statement said: "Tau and his agent came his agent came to see [the president] and apologised for disclosing confidential information to the media and for Percy Tau not reporting for training".

The deal will reportedly make Tau the most expensive player from the South African Premier Soccer League.