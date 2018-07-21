Brighton boss Chris Hughton says he happy with his squad

0:53 Chris Hughton is happy with the players at his disposal heading into the season. Chris Hughton is happy with the players at his disposal heading into the season.

Chris Hughton says Brighton are happy with their transfer business so far this summer and will only add to the squad if the right opportunity presents itself.

The Seagulls have made seven signings, the latest of which came on Friday when striker Percy Tau completed his move from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Brighton have also added Jason Steele, Bernardo, David Button, Yves Bissouma, Leon Balogun and Florin Andone and Hughton says he is content with his squad.

"We are happy with what we have got and we will only bring in [players] if we feel it is right for the team and right for the squad," Hughton told Sky Sports News.

"At this moment we are happy with where we are and we have got good numbers, but we would tweak things if we can."

Brighton have rejected bids from Hull for winger Jiri Skalak and midfielder Oliver Norwood, Sky Sports News understands.

Oliver Norwood spent last season on loan at Fulham

Hull boss Nigel Adkins is short on midfield options but it is understood the Championship side's initial interest in Norwood and wide-man Skalak has been rebuffed.

Northern Ireland international Norwood and Czech international Skalak are both in the final 12 months of their contracts at the Amex Stadium.

Hughton said: "Jiri almost went out on loan last season and of course Ollie Norwood did so they are two players who are very much part of what we are doing here but with the opportunity, yes they might go.

"But what they have done is give us really good strength at this moment in preseason and both of them have worked very, very hard."