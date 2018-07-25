Brighton set to break transfer record to sign Alireza Jahanbakhsh from AZ Alkmaar
Brighton look set to break their club record for a signing after Iranian winger, Alireza Jahanbakhsh completed a medical, Sky Sports News understands.
The 24-year old, who was the highest scorer in the Eredivisie last season with 21 goals for AZ Alkmaar, flew into Biggin Hill airport last night from Paris.
Jahanbakhsh will be Brighton's most expensive signing, although we understand reports of a £20m deal are wide of the mark, with the fee expected to be closer to £17m.
The club's previous record signing was Jurgen Locadia who moved from PSV for £14m in January earlier this year.
Brighton have been tracking the player, who has 41 caps for Iran, for more than three years.
Jahanbakhsh will become Albion's eighth signing of the summer as they prepare for their second season in the Premier League.
