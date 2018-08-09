Chris Hughton says there will be more pressure on Brighton's improved squad

Brighton secured deals for Martin Montoya and Dan Burn on deadline day

Brighton manager Chris Hughton says Brighton will be under more pressure this season after spending over £60m this summer.

The club completed deals for defenders Martin Montoya and Dan Burn before Thursday's transfer deadline, bringing their total number of first-team acquisitions this window up to nine.

Winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh joined for a club-record fee of £17m and midfielder Yves Bissouma for £15m earlier this summer, and Hughton admits expectations will be high after the amount of investment.

He said: "I think there becomes more pressure because you have improved the squad. It's the second season now in the Premier League.

"I think it's normal, it comes with the territory. You have to accept that and certainly don't shy away from it. And that's not just me and the club - that's the players too.

"Expectations of our players will become greater too and they have to rise to the challenge."

Brighton signed Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh for a club-record free

Brighton kick off their Premier League campaign by visiting Watford on Saturday, and their side could feature a number of new signings.

As well as Jahanbakhsh and Bissouma, they have added defenders Bernardo and Leon Balogun, goalkeepers David Button and Jason Steele, and forward Florin Andone.

Hughton says the spending shows how desperate newly-promoted teams are to stay in the top flight.

"If I look at what the club has spent this summer, it's very much a sign of the times," he said. "Over the last two summers, we've probably broken our club transfer record seven times.

"The reason why clubs are doing it is because of a necessity and a desperation to stay in the Premier League.

"We certainly have a chairman [Tony Bloom] who is invested heavily in this club. We're thankful for that."

Upgrade to Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football now for just £18 a month.