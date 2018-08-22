Steve Sidwell handed Brighton youth coach and ambassador role

Steve Sidwell did not feature for Brighton in the Premier League last season

Steve Sidwell has been appointed as a youth development coach and ambassador for Brighton following his retirement from playing.

The 35-year-old former Arsenal, Reading, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Fulham and Stoke midfielder finished his playing career with Brighton, helping them into the Premier League, with his Albion contract having expired in June.

Sidwell, who first played for Albion when on loan from Arsenal in November 2002, announced his retirement on The Debate on Tuesday evening and will coach the club's U16s.

He begins the dual role with immediate effect, Brighton confirmed on Thursday.

Speaking to the club's offical website, Sidwell said: "Inevitably all good things come to an end, and sadly today I close the chapter of my professional football career.

"I am so lucky and privileged to have lived every kid's dream of playing football for a living, and to do that over a 20-year career is something I am extremely proud of.



"I am excited and ready for the next stage, which I will tackle head on, as I did throughout my career. Everything I have achieved would not have been possible without the support of my amazing family, the unconditional love from my wife Krystell, my four amazing children, my brother and sister, and most notably, my mum and dad.



"The sacrifices you made, and your commitment and belief in me helped to make my dreams a reality. For this, I will always be indebted to you, and my only goal throughout my career was to make you proud, and I hope I've done that."