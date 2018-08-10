Jermain Defoe sets sights on Premier League's all-time top scorers list
By Danny Varsalona
Last Updated: 10/08/18 11:46am
Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe says he is targeting a top-five spot on the Premier League’s all-time scorers list.
The 35-year-old is currently seventh on the list, with 162 goals, just one behind Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler heading into the opening game of the season against Cardiff.
Another 14 league goals will see him overtake Thierry Henry (175) with only Frank Lampard (177), Andy Cole (187), Wayne Rooney (208) and Alan Shearer (260) scoring more Premier League goals.
"On a personal note it's special because, as a kid, I was obsessed with goals," Defoe told the Bournemouth Echo. "I always thought if I could score one goal in the Premier League it would be special.
"When I finish playing, if I could think 'right, you're in the top-five all-time goalscorers in the Premier League' it would be one of those moments where you would probably have to pinch yourself."
The England international, who has represented a number of clubs in the Premier League including West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth and Sunderland has two years left on his contract with the Cherries, but the veteran striker has not ruled out playing beyond that point.
Bournemouth kick off their Premier League campaign at home against promoted Cardiff at 3pm on Saturday.
