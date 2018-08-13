FA investigates coin throw allegations in Bournemouth's win over Cardiff

Ryan Fraser scored in Bournemouth's opening day win over Cardiff

The Football Association is investigating allegations that coins were thrown at Ryan Fraser during Bournemouth's 2-0 opening day win over Cardiff on Saturday.

Fraser halted play in the 36th-minute to pick up the objects before handing them to referee Kevin Friend.

The 24-year-old winger was not hurt during the incident.

Fraser had opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the 24th-minute before Callum Wilson wrapped up the victory for Eddie Howe's side in stoppage-time.

Bournemouth will aim to maintain their 100 per cent start to the new season when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham on Saturday.