Eddie Howe says Bournemouth can 'achieve great things' in Premier League

Eddie Howe says Bournemouth can "achieve great things" after his side won their opening two Premier League games of the season.

The Cherries beat Cardiff 2-0 on the first weekend of the season and followed that up with a 2-1 win at West Ham.

Bournemouth are sixth in the table going into Saturday's home match against Everton and Howe believes they can go from strength to strength.

"I think we've shown in the two games some really good signs of what the team could be, glimpses of what the future may hold," Howe said. "But we've still got to deliver that and we know in the Premier League how difficult that can be.

"I'm excited that the team have played so well in the two games but knowing there's more to come.

Steve Cook scored Bournemouth's second goal against West Ham

"There are players that we haven't seen yet who I think can really contribute to the season, I think that's really exciting for everybody.

"The strength in depth we have, although not high on numbers, is high on quality so I'm excited about the next week. We've got two games (Everton followed by a Carabao Cup tie against Milton Keynes Dons) and a good opportunity to see everyone play."

Despite Bournemouth's impressive start Howe insists there is always room for improvement.

Bournemouth have maximum points from their first two games

"There's a never a point when I say I am really happy with that, that we are at our maximum, " he added.

"There's always more we can improve, there are always areas we can take the team that we've not gone before and individually I know the players can still achieve great things from this current position."

"We are always trying to get the squad to buy into one common goal which is the team, and to focus on the team and make sure the team is the most important thing.

"I am very pleased with how they have taken to every challenge I have given them.

"Every time I've asked them to work harder, go again, they've done it and at the moment, individually and collectively, I think they're reaping the benefits of that. So early days as I've said but good signs."