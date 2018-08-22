Cheltenham shareholder Paul Baker calls Gary Johnson sacking 'crass'

Paul Baker (left) played a hand in hiring Gary Johnson in 2015.

Cheltenham Town shareholder Paul Baker has criticised the club's decision to sack Gary Johnson as manager, describing it as "crass".

Baker, who resigned as chairman back in May after 21 years in the role, spoke out on Facebook after the Sky Bet League Two side's announcement on Tuesday night.

Tuesday's point from a 1-1 draw against Macclesfield was the Robins' first of the season after a poor start in which they suffered three consecutive defeats to Carlisle, Colchester and Crawley.

Baker said: "Gary Johnson sacking - just to be clear, whilst I was at the match last night, I was not party to the decision.

"The timing and manner of the dismissal were crass in my view, reflecting poorly on the board, paying scant regard to Gary's massive contribution and despite a much improved second-half performance and board backing just three days ago."

The 62-year-old Johnson was appointed in March 2015 and guided the Gloucestershire club back to the EFL a year later and then steered them to safety last term with a 17th-placed finish.

Assistant manager Russell Milton has been placed in temporary charge of the club, who are next in action against Cambridge on Saturday and still looking for their first win of the season.