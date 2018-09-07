Burnley coach Michael Duff offered Cheltenham Town manager's job

Burnley academy coach Michael Duff has been offered the Cheltenham Town manager's job

Duff, who played for Cheltenham from 1996 to 2004, is in line to replace Gary Johnson who was sacked by the club following consecutive defeats to Carlisle, Colchester and Crawley at the start of the season

Caretaker boss Russell Milton remains in charge of the Sky Bet League Two team and is expected to look after the side for Saturday's League Two match at Northampton Town.

The 40-year-old is working under Sean Dyche at Burnley and is currently in charge of the Clarets' U23 side at Turf Moor.

Duff played 337 times for Cheltenham before leaving to join Burnley in 2004, making 384 appearances in a career that lasted until the 2015-16 season.

Belfast-born Duff became the first player to win an international cap while playing for the Robins when he represented Northern Ireland against Cyprus in February 2002.