Bradford City sack head coach Michael Collins

Bradford City have sacked head coach Michael Collins after four defeats in their opening six Sky Bet League One games.

The 32-year-old was the youngest manager in the EFL when he succeeded Simon Grayson on June 18, having been promoted from manager of Bradford's U18 side.

But he has been dismissed because of "performances not being good enough", according to co-chairman Edin Rahic, who will appoint Collins' successor on Tuesday.

Rahic said: "The decision is based on an unsatisfactory start to the season and performances not being good enough. We anticipated a much better start and the results have not matched expectations.

"We have acted swiftly to appoint a new head coach who we believe will take us towards achieving our goals this season and beyond.

Highlights of Bradford City's most recent defeat by Fleetwood.

"We care massively about this football club and believe this decision has been made at the right time, with everything very much to play for.

"We are now looking forward to naming our new head coach and moving forward, together, in a positive manner."

Collins retired from playing just over a year ago when his then-club Leyton Orient were relegated to non-league football, although he did turn out for Halifax Town while coaching Bradford's U18s.