Bradford City appoint David Hopkin as new head coach

David Hopkin has joined Bradford as head coach after a successful spell with Livingston

Bradford City have appointed David Hopkin as head coach on a two-year deal.

The 48-year-old will take training on Tuesday, as the League One side prepare for Saturday's trip to Blackpool.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Bantams and cannot wait to get started," Hopkin said."This is a huge opportunity for me. We have a talented squad and I am looking forward to working with the players and staff.

"The club is ambitious and so am I. Although my time as a player here was cut short by injury, I enjoyed my stay and took away some great memories.



"Our supporters are extremely passionate and I want to give them a team and performances they can be proud of."

Hopkin made 11 appearances for Bradford in 2000, following spells with Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leeds.

Hopkin's time as a Bradford player was cut short by injury

Hopkin left Livingston in the summer after managing the club to back-to-back promotions, guiding the club from League One to the Scottish Premiership.

"We are very pleased to welcome David to the club," said Chairman Edin Rahic.

"David received a great deal of admiration for his success in Scotland, with Livingston.



"He is very passionate about our club and is excited to be in charge."