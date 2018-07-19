Rotherham interested in signing defender Billy Jones

Billy Jones scored three goals in total for Sunderland

Rotherham are in talks to sign former Sunderland defender Billy Jones, according to Sky Sources.

Following Sunderland's relegation to Sky Bet League One, Jones left the Stadium of Light earlier this summer after making 87 appearances, having first joined in 2014.

He previously spent three years at West Brom, having joined the Baggies from Preston in 2011 after 160 appearances.

The 31-year-old scored his first goal for Sunderland in October 2015 in a derby match against Newcastle.

Jones began his career at Crewe Alexandra, making his debut in 2003 after coming through their academy. In his debut season, he won their Goal of the Season award and Young Player of the Year.

Jones captained England at all levels up until U20.