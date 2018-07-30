Richard Wood signs new Rotherham deal at Championship club

Richard Wood holds the League One play-off trophy with manager Paul Warne

Rotherham United captain Richard Wood has agreed a contract extension to keep him at the Championship club until the summer of 2020.

Wood scored a 103rd-minute winner in last season's League One Play-Off final against Shrewsbury - his second goal of the game - to secure the Millers an immediate return to the Championship.

The 33-year-old defender, who signed for Rotherham in 2014, made 42 appearances in all competitions last season.

"I'm really pleased, I am settled here," Wood told the club's official website.

"I am close to the training ground, my family are settled and at my age it is good to have the security.

"I am really happy, I am pleased to sign and I am really looking forward to the challenge of staying in the Championship."